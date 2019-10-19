Two people found dead in NLR

North Little Rock homicide detectives were investigating Friday afternoon after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home, a police spokeswoman said.

A nonemergency caller reported a "sick or injured person" at 3:09 p.m. Friday, sending police to the 800 block of West 19th Street to investigate. Officers found the couple dead inside the house, said North Little Rock police Sgt. Amy Cooper.

Investigators said both bodies showed obvious trauma, but Cooper did not specify what kind of trauma. The victims were not immediately identified.

"We do not believe at this time that there is a active threat to the community in relation to this incident," Cooper said.

At least one of the deaths is considered a homicide, but police did not say whether the incident was a double homicide.

Detectives and crime scene technicians milled in and out of the one-story gray house at 805 W. 19th St. on Friday afternoon as a crowd of people gathered on the opposite side of the street.

Cooper could not immediately confirm where detectives found the bodies in the house, but investigators walked in and out of a front room near the entrance shielded by faded red curtains. The house was built in 1927, according to Pulaski County property records, and had two white trucks and a yellow Dodge van parked in front of it Friday.

An Arkansas State Police trooper walked into the house Friday and was guided into the front room.

Cooper said North Little Rock police requested the use of the state police's Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

