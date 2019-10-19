VA officer struck by fleeing vehicle

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after a Veterans Affairs police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop, an arrest report said.

Officers of the Veterans Affairs Police Department arrested Rodney L. Edgerson, 41, on charges of fleeing and aggravated assault after identifying him as the man who drove away from a traffic stop, the report said. The report does not list the extent of the officer's injuries, but said he had to be transported by ambulance to an emergency room.

The report does not list the date of the incident.

Edgerson was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Too many mowers lead to stop, arrest

A Sherwood police officer noticed a Helena/West Helena man near a U-Haul vehicle full of riding lawn mowers at a tractor supply business early Friday morning and arrested him, a report said.

The south gate of River Valley Tractor at 7200 Landers Road was knocked off its hinges when an officer passed around 4 a.m. Friday. Inside the gate, Edward Lavelle Campbell, 46, took off running, the report said.

The officer caught Campbell and, after finding four mowers loaded into a U-Haul, arrested him on charges of commercial burglary, theft by receiving, unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate crime, criminal mischief, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, public intoxication and four charges of theft of property, the report said.

Campbell told the officer he was "just the driver and was drunk," but the officer said he found bolt cutters in the U-Haul and damage to the front of the vehicle, the report said.

Campbell was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Friday night, according to the jail's roster.

Child abandoned; suspect in custody

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday afternoon after a toddler was abandoned in a bank parking lot, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded at approximately 8 a.m. Friday to a report of a child wandering near the BancorpSouth branch at 1211 S. Shackleford Road, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

The 911 caller told dispatchers a man in a black Toyota Camry left the toddler there, Barnes said. The Arkansas Department of Human Services took custody of the child, and Barnes said they were attempting to locate another family member Friday evening.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies responding to a different 911 call about a suspicious vehicle around noon found Charles Williams, 46, driving a a black Camry, Barnes said. Deputies realized he was the subject of the Police Department's search and contacted Little Rock detectives.

Barnes said police believe Williams to be the father of the child. Williams was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Friday evening facing a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the jail's roster.

