Moses Moody feels the love from Arkansas staff and fans

— Highly regarded shooting guard Moses Moody felt the love from the Arkansas coaching staff and fans during his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

“It was definitely a good visit,” Moody said. “The coaching staff did a good job showing love, so at the end of the day it was definitely a positive visit.”

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, has also officially visited Ohio State and Michigan. Spending time with coach Eric Musselman and the staff was the highlight.

“The coaching staff all across the board,” he said. “The atmosphere and the community, I can really see that the environment has changed.”

He had narrowed his list of scholarship offers down to Arkansas, Southern California, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida and Kansas in late August.

Hanging out with friend and Razorbacks guard target Khalen Robinson was another highlight.

“It was really cool,” Moody said. “He’s one of my best friends. He’s my guy. We got to spend time together and that was a positive.”

Moody was named All-EYBL honorable mention after averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game during regular-season play while playing for Bradley Beal Elite.

Musselman’s NBA experience and ability to show that experience stood out to Moody.

“I could see all that in his meetings,” Moody said. “The main thing they pitched about getting me ready was the pro experience. He’s coached in the pros, he has connections and just the stuff he knows, I could tell from watching the practice what he can do.”

Moody made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Underclassman team after averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a sophomore at North Little Rock.

ESPN rates Moody a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Moody, who made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 30, said several fans urged him to be a Razorback.

“I heard from a lot of fans and that was definitely a positive,” he said. “I felt the love from the community.”

He was able to hang out with student assistant coach Khalil Garland. Moody is debating on whether to make his college decision or make another visit.

“I’m thinking about making a decision coming up in the next month or so, but I’m not sure,” Moody said. “I’m thinking about taking another visit, but I don’t have any set up right now. It’s possible.”