HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after eight weeks

Is it too early to start talking about where this Bryant team ranks on the list of the greatest high school football squads in Arkansas history?
I don’t think so, especially considering that Bryant is putting the mercy rule (or the more politically correct “sportsmanship rule,” as the Arkansas Activities Association likes to call it) on teams week after week.
The Hornets did it again last week in a 55-0 victory over Fort Smith Southside.
If anyone can challenge Bryant in the Class 7A playoffs, it likely will be Bentonville, which posted a 55-14 victory over Fayetteville last week.
The big surprise of the week came when Little Rock Catholic went to North Little Rock and came away with a 41-21 victory. North Little Rock falls all the way out of our overall Top 10, and Catholic moves back in at No. 9.
Here are the updated rankings with just three weeks remaining in the regular season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Greenwood
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Conway
- Bentonville West
- Little Rock Catholic
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Bentonville West
- Little Rock Catholic
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Searcy
- Lake Hamilton
- Benton
- Sheridan
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Valley View
- Maumelle
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
- Joe T. Robinson
- Nashville
- Warren
CLASS 3A
- Rison
- Prescott
- Osceola
- Camden Harmony Grove
- McGehee
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Junction City
- Foreman
- McCrory
- Des Arc