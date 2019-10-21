Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after eight weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 3:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bentonville quarterback Ben Pankau (10) carries the ball Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, past Fayetteville defensive back Taveon Williamson (6) during the first half of play at Harmon Stadium in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Is it too early to start talking about where this Bryant team ranks on the list of the greatest high school football squads in Arkansas history?

I don’t think so, especially considering that Bryant is putting the mercy rule (or the more politically correct “sportsmanship rule,” as the Arkansas Activities Association likes to call it) on teams week after week.

The Hornets did it again last week in a 55-0 victory over Fort Smith Southside.

If anyone can challenge Bryant in the Class 7A playoffs, it likely will be Bentonville, which posted a 55-14 victory over Fayetteville last week.

The big surprise of the week came when Little Rock Catholic went to North Little Rock and came away with a 41-21 victory. North Little Rock falls all the way out of our overall Top 10, and Catholic moves back in at No. 9.

Here are the updated rankings with just three weeks remaining in the regular season:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Greenwood
  3. Bentonville
  4. Little Rock Christian
  5. Pulaski Academy
  6. Harrison
  7. Conway
  8. Bentonville West
  9. Little Rock Catholic
  10. Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. Conway
  4. Bentonville West
  5. Little Rock Catholic

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Searcy
  3. Lake Hamilton
  4. Benton
  5. Sheridan

CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Christian
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Harrison
  4. Valley View
  5. Maumelle

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Arkadelphia
  3. Joe T. Robinson
  4. Nashville
  5. Warren

CLASS 3A

  1. Rison
  2. Prescott
  3. Osceola
  4. Camden Harmony Grove
  5. McGehee

CLASS 2A

  1. Fordyce
  2. Junction City
  3. Foreman
  4. McCrory
  5. Des Arc
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT