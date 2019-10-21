Northeast Arkansas shooting leaves 1 injured; police search for suspect

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A shooting early Sunday morning in Jonesboro left one man injured, police said.

Jonesboro police officers responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Nettleton Avenue and Flint Street.

A witness told police bullets were shot into her house, and officers found Quendarious Smith, 20, with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh.

Police applied a tourniquet, and he was transported to St. Bernard's Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Spokeswoman Sally Smith said police are searching for a suspect but more information could not be released the suspect is a minor.