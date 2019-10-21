Spa City investment firm invited for NYSE opening bell

HOT SPRINGS -- StrongTower Wealth Management, an investment firm based in Hot Springs, has received the honor of an invitation to the Opening Bell Ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange this morning, according to a news release.

StrongTower CEO Todd Sadowski and CCO Katrina Robertson will be present on the NYSE Trading Floor as their long-term business associate Art Ally, president and founder of Timothy Plan, rings the opening bell. They will be accompanied by their spouses, Holly Sadowski and Shane Robertson.

StrongTower is a faith-based investment firm that serves clients in Arkansas as well as throughout the United States and the International Mission Field. They offer "Biblically Responsible Investments" that are screened for Christian values.

Todd Sadowski is a three-time winner of The Sentinel-Record Reader's Choice Awards for best financial planner.

