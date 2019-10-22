Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man accused of cutting security guard was upset over 'missing' phone, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:46 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Robert Williams - Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office

A 56-year-old man accused of cutting a security guard outside a Little Rock nightclub Sunday was reportedly upset about his missing phone, which police later found in his possession, authorities said.

Officers were called to Club 428, 4726 Asher Ave., just before 1 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report. The 44-year-old security guard told officers a man cut him with a knife while he was trying to escort the man outside, the report states.

Police said the man, Robert Williams, of Benton, was intoxicated and was reportedly distressed because he couldn’t find his phone. The guard told authorities he “pressed” Williams against a wall and, when he tried to pick up Williams after he fell over, the 56-year-old drew a knife and cut the guard’s finger.

Officers took Williams into custody and discovered the man's phone was still in his possession, the report states.

Williams, who was unable to give a statement to officers, was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning on a $7,500 bond, an online jail roster shows. According to court records, he is charged with second-degree battery and has a review hearing scheduled for Dec. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT