Arkansas man accused of cutting security guard was upset over 'missing' phone, police say

A 56-year-old man accused of cutting a security guard outside a Little Rock nightclub Sunday was reportedly upset about his missing phone, which police later found in his possession, authorities said.

Officers were called to Club 428, 4726 Asher Ave., just before 1 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report. The 44-year-old security guard told officers a man cut him with a knife while he was trying to escort the man outside, the report states.

Police said the man, Robert Williams, of Benton, was intoxicated and was reportedly distressed because he couldn’t find his phone. The guard told authorities he “pressed” Williams against a wall and, when he tried to pick up Williams after he fell over, the 56-year-old drew a knife and cut the guard’s finger.

Officers took Williams into custody and discovered the man's phone was still in his possession, the report states.

Williams, who was unable to give a statement to officers, was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning on a $7,500 bond, an online jail roster shows. According to court records, he is charged with second-degree battery and has a review hearing scheduled for Dec. 20.