Clintons to return to Little Rock for economic policy conference

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:05 a.m.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will return to Little Rock next month to host a domestic economic policy conference Nov. 20 at the Clinton Presidential Center.

The event will feature both as speakers, as well as panel discussions and networking events, according to a news release.

Topics at the conference will include addressing the income gap and racial wealth disparities as well as how to better support underserved communities, small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The conference comes 25 years after the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund was created under President Clinton, to promote economic growth in low-income communities.

Those present will include Community Development Financial Institutions leadership, leading investors, mayors, community organizations and former Clinton administration officials, according to the release.

