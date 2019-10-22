Guard gets second look at Razorbacks

ESPN four-star junior shooting guard Jaxson Robinson made his second unofficial visit to the University of Arkansas over the weekend.

He and his parents visited the Hogs on Saturday before attending the Razorback football game against Auburn. They first visited Fayetteville in early August

"It was fun. We just chilled and watched the game, and it was a great experience," Robinson said. "Caught up with the coaches a little bit since August and talking on the phone."

Robinson, 6-6, 170 pounds, of Ada, Okla., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas Tech, Baylor, Wake Forest and others.

He enjoyed watching Coach Eric Musselman and the staff conduct practice.

"Just going to practice and seeing how coach and his stuff interact with their players," said Robinson, who played for Oklahoma based 16-under Team Griffin in the spring and summer. "Everyone was just having a good time, and there was high energy in the gym."

In addition to Robinson, the Hogs also have offered shooting guard Trey Alexander and center Daimion Collins from Team Griffin, which won the Peach Jam championship in July.

Robinson scored 11 points in a 75-73 victory over Team Takeover in the championship game. He hit 5 of 9 three-pointers and scored 19 points in Team Griffin's 85-77 victory in the quarterfinals of the Peach Jam.

Associate head coach Chris Crutchfield had a previous relationship with Robinson prior to joining the Arkansas staff on May 17. Crutchfield's son, Josh, also played for the Team Griffin organization.

"I already know [coach] Crutchfield pretty personally, so the relationship with him is already there," Robinson said.

ESPN also rates Robinson the No. 8 shooting guard and the No. 48 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

Prep Hoops national senior writer Matt Reynolds is high on Robinson.

"The best way I can describe Jaxson Robinson is a three-point sniper with size on the wing that any high major college would love," Reynolds said. "The length of his frame allows him to have the potential to be an elite defender down the road. Robinson has found his niche hitting three-pointers. If his work ethic continues to be at a high level, I expect him to be a professional player after college."

Robinson mingled with Musselman and Crutchfield during the Auburn game.

"Me and Muss talked some, just catching up on how everything is going, and then me and coach Crutch did the same and just had a good time at the game," he said.

The coaches keep in touch with Robinson.

"We stay in touch almost every day," Robinson said. "I can kinda see what schools are really interested in me, and Arkansas is definitely one of them."

Arkansas has let Robinson know he's a priority.

"I mean, there's plenty of ways, but some are coming to see me during practice and just coming to talk to me before school," Robinson said. "To me, it's really just staying in touch so I know that they really care."

Robinson wants to make three official visits soon.

"I'm looking to take one to UCLA and Colorado, but they haven't been confirmed yet, and I'm still thinking on my third," he said.

Arkansas is under consideration for an official visit.

"It's a possibility, but I don't know," he said.

