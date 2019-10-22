Tech firm to bring 1,200 new jobs to central Arkansas

Andrea Fiumicelli, vice president and general manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences at DXC, speaks Tuesday with reporters following the announcement of 1,200 additional jobs at DXC's Conway location.

DXC Technology, based in Tysons, Va., but with operations in some 70 countries, announced Tuesday it will expand its workforce in Conway from the current 450 employees by 1,200 over the next four years.

In a news release, the company said it intends to establish a global “Center of Excellence” to aid the Medicaid business for 30 states and other clients. The new jobs will be in health care and life sciences, as well as automotive and security IT services and will aim to attract entry-level to mid-career technical talent.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who participated in the announcement from DXC's sprawling campus in the Meadows Technology Park just off the Baker-Wills Parkway, said about 200 of the new hires will come in the next six months.

DXC, a spinoff of Hewlett Packard, first came to Conway in 2009 and now employs nearly 450 workers at its 355 Ledgelawn Dr. site. The facility is one of two DXC Medicaid services delivery centers in the U.S.

The company said it works with 16 Arkansas colleges and universities to develop and recruit employees. According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, DXC will be eligible for several state incentive programs based on the number of jobs created.

DXC didn’t provide a range of salaries that will come with the new jobs, citing competitive reasons.

Several dozen campaign-style yard signs lined the way to the company’s facility at 355 Ledgelawn Drive. They sported the DXC logo, as well as that of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

About 500 hundred people, including many DXC employees, attended the event on a clear, fall morning full of sunshine.

In the release, Hutchinson cited the state’s mission to recruit “high-paying, high-tech jobs to the state” and said he was “thrilled to see DXC expand in Conway.”

“When an existing business chooses to reinvest and expand, you know there’s something special happening,” he said.

Both the Conway area and the workers employed there have seen a “decade of change” in the tech industry, Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said in the release.

“It’s a credit to central Arkansas’s talent pipeline that a company like DXC recognizes not only the proven record of performance but the opportunities for growth.”