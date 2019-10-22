Teen charged with murder in Fort Smith shooting death

A 17-year-old was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the Saturday shooting death of a Fort Smith man.

Kennith Anthony Dewayne Thomas also faces an additional charge of aggravated robbery in the case.

According to the affidavit for Thomas’ arrest, he and three friends had made plans to steal marijuana from Adam Watson, 30.

The teen put a loaded gun in his waistband but told his friends it was not loaded and would only be used to scare Watson, according to the affidavit.

The group drove from Pocola, Okla., to a Family Dollar in Fort Smith, and Thomas got out of the car.

Watson was sitting in his own car nearby, according to the affidavit, and Thomas approached and shot him three times.

He fled without any marijuana or money, according to the affidavit. The group drove back to Oklahoma, cleaned the pistol and left it with its owner, whose identity was redacted in the affidavit.

Officers later retrieved the gun and found three shell casings near Watson’s car.

Thomas is being held on $500,000 cash bond. He will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Sebastian County Courts Building.