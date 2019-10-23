Pursuit of car said to draw 3 agencies

A Roland man with drugs in his car was arrested Monday after he led officers from three different agencies on a chase, rolled through a roadblock, swerved into a patrol car and drove over a median, an arrest report said.

A 911 caller sent Pulaski County sheriff's deputies to 19708 Spillway Road, where the caller said James Clay White was armed with a pistol and was driving away after assaulting a family member, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Pulaski County deputies and Little Rock police officers chased White down Cantrell Road and onto Interstate 430, where officers surrounded him, according to the report. White swerved into a patrol unit in order to escape, the report said, and later jumped a median to escape a road block. He was eventually stopped when the Arkansas State Police joined the chase and performed a pursuit intervention maneuver, the report said.

Troopers found three different kinds of drugs in White's car, the report said.

White was in the Pulaski County jail without bond Tuesday facing charges of DWI, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, refusal to submit to arrest, refusal to submit to chemical test, reckless driving, possession of firearms by certain persons, second-degree assault on a family or household member, and possession of controlled substances, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 10/23/2019