NFL capsule

Redskins at Vikings

7:15 p.m. (Fox and NFL Network)

LINE -- Vikings by 16 1/2

SERIES -- Series tied 13-13; Vikings beat Redskins 38-30, Nov. 12, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(24) 84.7;RUSH;160.0 (3)

(31) 182.9;PASS;231.0 (17)

(29) 267.6;YARDS;391.0 (6)

(30) 12.9;POINTS;27.4 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(27) 134.4;RUSH;90.0 (7)

(12) 236.0;PASS;237.9 (15)

(21) 370.4;YARDS;327.9 (6)

(20) 25.1;POINTS;17.6 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Would Washington take QB Kirk Cousins back? The Redskins have started five QBs (Alex Smith, Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson and Case Keenum) and played six (those five plus Dwayne Haskins) since letting Cousins sign with Vikings in 2018. Cousins started all 16 games for Washington each season from 2015-2017. The Redskins will get to see what they're missing close up, and Cousins is on fire. He's thrown for 976 yards, 10 TD passes and 1 INT in his past three games.

Sports on 10/24/2019