Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at U.S. Capitol ceremony

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Many faith leaders, activists and politicians in Baltimore have one thing in common: They were mentored by Cummings. Cummings, who died Thursday at 68, inspired and advised others, sharing his political wisdom. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON — The late Rep. Elijah Cummings is being remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues at the Capitol, where the Maryland Democrat will lie in state.

Members of Cummings' family were joined by lawmakers on Thursday as they looked on from the East Front Plaza when the hearse carrying Cummings' casket arrived at the Capitol and was carried up the building's steps.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other congressional leaders planned to speak at the arrival ceremony.

The public was to have the chance to pay respects to Cummings later Thursday in Statuary Hall.

Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems. A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

A sharecropper's son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes were scheduled Thursday in the House.

