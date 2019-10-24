State to seek death penalty in trio's trials

HOT SPRINGS -- Prosecutors indicated Monday they plan to seek the death penalty for a man and two women charged with capital murder in the death of a 58-year-old Hot Springs woman Friday.

Dillon Wayne Orrell, 31, April Nicole Osborne, 23, and Isabelle Marie Marcial, 18, all of Hot Springs, appeared Monday via video in Garland County District Court and pleaded innocent to capital murder in the death of Laura Ann Dickerson, who was found dead at her residence at 208 Linwood St.

Capital murder is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison.

All three also pleaded innocent to a felony charge of aggravated residential burglary, punishable by up to life in prison. Orrell and Osborne also pleaded innocent to a felony charge of theft by receiving more than $2,500, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, involving the theft of the victim's car. Marcial was not charged with the theft count.

Judge Ralph Ohm set each of their bails at $500,000 during Monday's hearing. A felony review hearing is set for Nov. 25 to determine if the charges will be bound over to Garland County Circuit Court.

Ohm also issued a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case. Prosecutors filed a motion to file the affidavit in the case under seal, which was granted, so no details of the homicide have been made public.

In a news release Saturday, Hot Springs police said the victim's murder was "not a random act" and was related to the theft of the car. The release stated that officers who responded Friday to the Linwood Street residence in reference to a welfare check found Dickerson dead inside.

Metro on 10/24/2019