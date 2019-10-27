Alabama's series grip stays tight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas football team's latest game against a No. 1-ranked Alabama team ended like all the others.

In a loss to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama's victory over Arkansas on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium dropped the Razorbacks to 0-8 against No. 1 Tide teams.

It was also Arkansas' 25th game overall against a No. 1 team. The Razorbacks are 4-21 in those matchups with a 10-game losing streak. Seven losses in that streak have come against Alabama -- including each of the past four seasons and seven total since 2010.

Alabama beat Arkansas 10-3 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1962, in the teams' first meeting with the Tide ranked No. 1.

Arkansas' last victory over a No. 1 team was in 2007 when the Razorbacks beat LSU 50-48 in triple overtime at Tiger Stadium. That also was Houston Nutt's final game as Arkansas' coach.

In addition to beating LSU, the Razorbacks have No. 1 victories over Texas in 1964, 1965 and 1981.

The Razorbacks' current losing streak to No. 1 teams started in 2009 when Florida beat Arkansas 23-20 in the Swamp.

Arkansas has played a No. 1-ranked team in 9 of the past 10 seasons, and 12 of 15 seasons since 2005.

In addition to Alabama and Florida, No. 1 teams the Razorbacks have lost to since winning at LSU include 41-17 at LSU in 2011 and 17-10 at Mississippi State in 2014.

Arkansas' first game against a No. 1 team was in 1957 when Texas A&M beat the Razorbacks 7-6 in Fayetteville.

Jones plays

Arkansas redshirt freshman quarterback John Stephen Jones got in a game for the first time this season.

Jones replaced starter Nick Starkel on the Razorbacks' second offensive possession for one play when he completed a pass to running back Rakeem Boyd for a 10-yard gain.

Starkel made his fifth start of the season and first since Arkansas lost 24-20 at Kentucky on Oct. 12 when he was replaced late in the third quarter by Ben Hicks.

Jones also got in for part of another series in the first half, then he started the second half. He led the Razorbacks on a 13-play, 85-yard scoring drive after the game was already out of reach.

O'Grady sets mark

Arkansas senior Cheyenne O'Grady caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from John Stephen Jones in the fourth quarter to set the Razorbacks' career record for scoring catches by a tight end. It was O'Grady's 12th touchdown catch. He broke a tie with Jeremy Sprinkle.

Make it 31

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis faced Alabama for the 31st consecutive season.

Chavis, 62, began his run as an SEC assistant coach in 1989 at Tennessee, which plays Alabama on an annual basis.

Since Chavis left Tennessee -- where he was defensive line and linebackers coach from 1989-94, and defensive coordinator from 1995-2008 -- he's been defensive coordinator at three SEC West schools (LSU from 2009-14, Texas A&M from 2015-17 and Arkansas) to keep extending his streak of playing Alabama.

Chavis is now 12-19-1 against Alabama as a full-time coach.

Going back to Chavis' playing days as a defensive lineman and a graduate assistant at Tennessee, he has competed against Alabama in 36 games spanning more than 40 years.

Chavis coached with Tennessee teams that were 10-9-1 against Alabama, including a seven-game winning streak from 1995-2001.

17-0 again

Who would have thought Alabama would have something in common with San Jose State?

The Tide joined the Spartans and Auburn as teams to outscore Arkansas 17-0 in a quarter this season.

Alabama outscored the Razorbacks 17-0 in the first quarter Saturday after Auburn did the same thing last week in the Tigers' 51-10 victory. San Jose State outscored Arkansas 17-0 in the second quarter when the Spartans beat the Razorbacks 31-24.

O-line changes

Arkansas had its fifth different starting offensive line combination in eight games with sophomore Kirby Adcock getting his first start this season at left guard in place of senior Austin Capps, who was out because of a concussion.

It was the second career start for Adcock. He also started at left guard in last season's opener against Eastern Illinois.

Junior Myron Cunningham started at left tackle for senior Colton Jackson for the third time this season. Jackson was out with a back injury. Cunningham also started at tackle against San Jose State and Kentucky when Jackson was out because of a concussion. Cunningham also has started at right guard in three games this season.

Joining Adcock and Cunningham on the starting line against Alabama were senior center Ty Clary, redshirt sophomore right tackle Dalton Wagner and true freshman Ricky Stromberg at right guard.

Clary and Wagner are the only linemen to start every game this season.

No miracle

Alabama Coach Nick Saban hasn't lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks since the "Miracle on Markham" game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock 17 years ago.

Saban improved to 16-2 against Arkansas, including 13-0 at Alabama.

Arkansas was 2-3 against Saban's LSU teams from 2000-2004, including a 21-20 victory in 2002 when Matt Jones' last-second touchdown pass to DeCori Birmingham and David Carlton's 35-yard extra point -- after a celebration penalty -- lifted the Razorbacks to the victory and sent them to the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama's 13-year winning streak is the longest for an Arkansas opponent in consecutive years, breaking a tie with Texas. The Longhorns beat the Razorbacks 12 years in a row from 1939-50.

Texas has the longest winning streak ever against Arkansas at 14 games, but those were spread out from 1894 through 1932 before the Razorbacks beat the Longhorns 20-6 in 1933 in Austin.

Arkansas' last victory against Alabama was 24-23 in double overtime in 2006 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have lost eight in a row in Tuscaloosa since they last won there 34-31 in double overtime in 2003.

Rankled

Arkansas has lost 14 consecutive games to nationally ranked teams after falling to No. 1 Alabama and is 0-3 in such matchups this season, including losses to Texas A&M 31-27 and Auburn 51-10.

The Razorbacks' last victory against a ranked team was Nov. 5, 2016, when they beat No. 11 Florida 31-10 in Fayetteville.

Hey, Alex

Former Arkansas quarterback Alex Mortensen is an offensive analyst on the Alabama staff. He was on the staff from 2014-18, then was the receivers coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football.

After the AAF folded during its first season last spring, Mortensen was hired back at Alabama.

89 and counting

Alabama won its 89th consecutive game against an unranked team. The streak started with a 30-24 victory over Colorado in the Independence Bowl of the Tide's final game in 2007.

Hey Joe

Joe Namath, a star quarterback at Alabama before going on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams, was spotted on the Tide's sideline Saturday night.

Saban at No. 1

Alabama improved to 72-8 in its 80th game as a No. 1-ranked game during Coach Nick Saban's tenure.

Saban has won 32 more games with a No. 1 team at one school than any other coach. Bobby Bowden was 40-5 at Florida State, and Woody Hayes was 40-6 at Ohio State.

Flag bearers

Sophomore offensive lineman Kirby Adcock and sophomore safety Myles Mason carried the Arkansas and U.S. flags, respectively, when the Razorbacks ran onto the field.

Sweet home

Alabama won its 32nd consecutive home game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Ole Miss won at Alabama with a 43-37 victory on Sept. 19, 2015.

Vs. Tide

Arkansas fell to 8-22 against Alabama, including 4-10 in Tuscaloosa.

The Razorbacks are credited with a forfeit victory in 1993 when Alabama won 43-3 in Tuscaloosa, but later the game became an Arkansas victory because of NCAA sanctions against the Tide.

2009 Tide honored

The 2009 Alabama team, which won Coach Nick Saban's first national championship with the Tide, was honored at midfield before the game.

Saban congratulated his former players, then posed with them for a photo before heading back to the locker room a few minutes before kickoff.

Sports on 10/27/2019