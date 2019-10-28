16-year-old dies in southwest Arkansas wreck after car strikes tree

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 16-year-old died Saturday morning in Lockesburg after a car he was riding in struck a tree, state police said.
The teenager was a passenger in a Chevy Tahoe traveling north on Provo Road just before 8 a.m., according to a state police preliminary crash summary. The car then left the road, overturned and struck a tree.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Tahoe's driver was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital for injuries. It was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash, according to the summary.
At least 405 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.
