Arkansas woman, 63, dies after car runs off state highway

A 63-year-old Arkansas woman suffered fatal injuries when her car ran off an Arkansas highway on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Austin resident Terry Shaw was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier west on Arkansas 319 when the car ran off the highway and hit a ditch near Morrison Road in Lonoke County shortly after 5 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Shaw's death marked the 403rd person killed in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the car to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.