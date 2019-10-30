Girl, 13, victim of homicide in north Arkansas, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl in Boone County on Tuesday as a homicide.

Deputies responded to a home off Olvey Road shortly after 5:35 a.m. for a call about an unresponsive girl, according to a statement by the Boone County sheriff’s office. The girl was dead when deputies arrived, and evidence suggested her death was a homicide, authorities said. The statement doesn't indicate what evidence deputies found at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim's body was taken to the state Crime Lab for further examination, and an investigation into the death is ongoing.

No suspects were named in the release. A call to Sheriff Mike Moore and Chief Deputy Chief Deputy Tim Roberson wasn’t immediately returned early Wednesday afternoon. Boone County Coroner Jake Mattix declined to comment on the death, citing the investigation.