High school football

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock at Bryant Cabot at Fort Smith Northside Conway at LR Catholic Fort Smith Southside at LR Central

7A-WEST

Springdale at Bentonville Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber Bentonville West at Van Buren

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

Marion at Jacksonville Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro Searcy at Mountain Home West Memphis at Pine Bluff

6A-WEST

Sheridan at Greenwood Benton at Lake Hamilton El Dorado at Russellville LR Hall at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at LR Fair LR Christian at Maumelle Pulaski Academy at Watson Chapel LR Parkview at White Hall

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Batesville Wynne at Forrest City Valley View at Nettleton Blytheville at Paragould

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at Camden Fairview LR McClellan at Hot Springs Lakeside De Queen at Magnolia Hope at Texarkana

5A-WEST

Greenbrier at Alma Vilonia at Clarksville Harrison at Huntsville Farmington at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Prairie Grove at Berryville Shiloh Christian at Gravette Gentry at Lincoln Green Forest at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Bald Knob at Central Arkansas Christian Riverview at Heber Springs Stuttgart at Lonoke Mills at Southside Batesville

3-4A

Highland at Brookland Pocahontas at Gosnell Trumann at Jonesboro Westside Cave City at Rivercrest

4-4A

Dardanelle at Elkins Subiaco Academy at Mena Waldron at Ozark Dover at Pottsville

7-4A

Joe T. Robinson at Ashdown Arkadelphia at Bauxite Fountain Lake at Benton Harmony Grove Nashville at Malvern

8-4A

Monticello at Dumas Warren at Hamburg Crossett at Helena-West Helena DeWitt at Star City

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Lamar at Booneville Paris at Greenland Cedarville at Mansfield Charleston at West Fork

2-3A

Rose Bud at Harding Academy Clinton at Marshall Cedar Ridge at Melbourne Yellville-Summit at Mountain View

3-3A

Osceola at Corning Hoxie at Harrisburg Piggott at Newport Manila at Walnut Ridge 4-3A Glen Rose at Atkins Two Rivers at Baptist Prep Danville at Jessieville Mayflower at Perryville 5-3A Smackover at Bismarck Fouke at Genoa Central Centerpoint at Horatio Camden Harmony Grove at Prescott 6-3A McGehee at Drew Central Palestine-Wheatley at Pine Bluff Dollarway Barton at Rison

CLASS 2A

3-2A Midland at Cross County Salem at East Poinsett County Marked Tree at Rector 4-2A Lavaca at Hackett Mountainburg at Magazine 5-2A Bigelow at Cutter Morning Star Quitman at England Conway Christian at Magnet Cove Mountain Pine at Poyen 6-2A Des Arc at Earle Hazen at Marianna Clarendon at Marvell 7-2A Lafayette County at Mineral Springs Gurdon at Mount Ida Foreman at Murfreesboro OPEN Dierks 8-2A Hampton at Fordyce Strong at Parkers Chapel 8-MAN Woodlawn at Brinkley Western Yell County at Decatur Augusta at Hermitage

