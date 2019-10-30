High school football

FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock at Bryant Cabot at Fort Smith Northside Conway at LR Catholic Fort Smith Southside at LR Central
7A-WEST
Springdale at Bentonville Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber Bentonville West at Van Buren
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
Marion at Jacksonville Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro Searcy at Mountain Home West Memphis at Pine Bluff
6A-WEST
Sheridan at Greenwood Benton at Lake Hamilton El Dorado at Russellville LR Hall at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at LR Fair LR Christian at Maumelle Pulaski Academy at Watson Chapel LR Parkview at White Hall
5A-EAST
Greene County Tech at Batesville Wynne at Forrest City Valley View at Nettleton Blytheville at Paragould
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at Camden Fairview LR McClellan at Hot Springs Lakeside De Queen at Magnolia Hope at Texarkana
5A-WEST
Greenbrier at Alma Vilonia at Clarksville Harrison at Huntsville Farmington at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Prairie Grove at Berryville Shiloh Christian at Gravette Gentry at Lincoln Green Forest at Pea Ridge
2-4A
Bald Knob at Central Arkansas Christian Riverview at Heber Springs Stuttgart at Lonoke Mills at Southside Batesville
3-4A
Highland at Brookland Pocahontas at Gosnell Trumann at Jonesboro Westside Cave City at Rivercrest
4-4A
Dardanelle at Elkins Subiaco Academy at Mena Waldron at Ozark Dover at Pottsville
7-4A
Joe T. Robinson at Ashdown Arkadelphia at Bauxite Fountain Lake at Benton Harmony Grove Nashville at Malvern
8-4A
Monticello at Dumas Warren at Hamburg Crossett at Helena-West Helena DeWitt at Star City
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Lamar at Booneville Paris at Greenland Cedarville at Mansfield Charleston at West Fork
2-3A
Rose Bud at Harding Academy Clinton at Marshall Cedar Ridge at Melbourne Yellville-Summit at Mountain View
3-3A
Osceola at Corning Hoxie at Harrisburg Piggott at Newport Manila at Walnut Ridge 4-3A Glen Rose at Atkins Two Rivers at Baptist Prep Danville at Jessieville Mayflower at Perryville 5-3A Smackover at Bismarck Fouke at Genoa Central Centerpoint at Horatio Camden Harmony Grove at Prescott 6-3A McGehee at Drew Central Palestine-Wheatley at Pine Bluff Dollarway Barton at Rison
CLASS 2A
3-2A Midland at Cross County Salem at East Poinsett County Marked Tree at Rector 4-2A Lavaca at Hackett Mountainburg at Magazine 5-2A Bigelow at Cutter Morning Star Quitman at England Conway Christian at Magnet Cove Mountain Pine at Poyen 6-2A Des Arc at Earle Hazen at Marianna Clarendon at Marvell 7-2A Lafayette County at Mineral Springs Gurdon at Mount Ida Foreman at Murfreesboro OPEN Dierks 8-2A Hampton at Fordyce Strong at Parkers Chapel 8-MAN Woodlawn at Brinkley Western Yell County at Decatur Augusta at Hermitage
