Manufacturer to open facility at Little Rock port; 90 new jobs planned

Michigan-based HMS Mfg. Co. plans to start production at a Port of Little Rock facility in the summer of 2020, creating about 90 new jobs, the company said Wednesday.

HMS said the new 550,000-square-foot injection molding facility “will integrate cutting-edge manufacturing practices that align with corporate growth plans.”

“The partnerships we formed at the local and state levels show how excited this community is to work with HMS Mfg. Co.,” Janet Sofy, President of HMS Mfg. Co, said in a statement. “Based on increased business, strong customer relationships and our three-year strategic plan, we decided to move forward with this major expansion.”

The new facility will have “state of the art injection molding processes” and give the company added assembly and warehouse space, HMS said.

“I am pleased to welcome HMS Mfg. Co. to the Port of Little Rock, along with the major brands they produce and distribute worldwide,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the statement. “HMS Mfg. Co. will bring value to the area and continue to diversify our economy. This is a company I called on the first day of my second term to invite them to Arkansas, and I am glad they are coming.”

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said he's grateful the company is coming to Little Rock.

“One of my priorities is to provide good-paying jobs for the hard-working citizens of Little Rock,” he said in the statement. “HMS Mfg. Co. will be doing just that at their new facility."

