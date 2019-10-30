Central Arkansas man, 29, accused of killing brother, sister-in-law

A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 29-year-old central Arkansas man is accused of fatally shooting his brother and sister-in-law late Tuesday night in Benton, authorities said.

Luke Talbert, 29, of Benton faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Benton police responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Freeman Street for a reported disturbance. Officers found 26-year-old Mark Talbert and his wife, 23-year-old Maegan Talbert, both of Benton, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Spokeswoman Krista Petty said Luke Talbert was arrested at the scene.

No information on a suspected motive has been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.