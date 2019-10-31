Benton fitness-center owner sets sights on District 28 House seat

Benton Republican Marietta McClure said Wednesday that she will seek the Republican nomination for the state House of Representatives seat held by departing state Rep. Jasen Kelly.

The owner of McClure Fitness in Benton is a former legislative analyst for the Bureau of Legislative Research.

Kelly, also a Republican from Benton, said Tuesday that he's decided not to seek reelection to a second two-year term in House District 28.

The district includes parts of Benton, Bauxite and Haskell.

In an interview, McClure said she lives in House District 23, but "we have purchased property in downtown Benton in the middle of District 28. We have a house we are moving into. It was done months ago. It has nothing to do with the race."

Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, represents House District 23.

McClure said she plans to move into District 28 next year "for sure," and she believes she will be able to meet the residency requirement for holding the position.

In an advisory opinion issued in March 1999, then-Democratic Attorney General Mark Pryor concluded that "in my opinion a candidate for state senator or representative must have been, for one year next preceding the general election, a resident of the district from which elected."

Under Article 5, Section 4, of the Arkansas Constitution, "No person shall be a Senator or Representative who, at the time of his election, is not a citizen of the United States, nor any one who has not been for two years next preceding his election, a resident of this State, and for one year next preceding his election, a resident of the county or district whence he may be chosen."

Pryor said the one-year residency requirement precedes the general election, not the primary election.

In 2020, the primary election is March 3, and the general election is Nov. 3.

McClure said Wednesday in a subsequent interview that "we have had a house under contract since August, and I will meet the residency requirement" in District 28.

She noted that her children attend school in the district, and McClure Fitness is there.

Benton Republican Jason Tolbert, who has said he is considering running for the District 28 seat, on Wednesday declined to comment about McClure's ability to meet the residency requirement.

Benton Democrat Dustin Parsons, who has said he is considering running for the House seat that he lost to Kelly in November 2018, said, "I honestly don't know" if McClure will meet the residency requirement. "It's one of those laws [for which] I don't know the true specifics."

Tolbert said in a text message, "I have lived in this district for over a decade supporting and voting for Republican candidates such as David McCoy, Kim Hammer, and Jasen Kelly.

"That is why this race is important to me," wrote Tolbert, who is chief financial officer at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia and a contributor to the news website Talk Business and Politics.

McClure said in her news release that "for the past 12 years, I have proudly called Saline County home and I am prepared to use my experience and work ethic as a small business owner and community leader to serve the constituents of District 28.

"As a legislative analyst for the Arkansas Bureau of Legislative Research, I witnessed first hand what it means to be a state representative and am excited to have the opportunity to serve," she said.

She added that she served as a legislative analyst for the bureau from 2008-10 for the House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committees, and she would provide a unique perspective in the Legislature as a small-business owner, a woman and a mother.

As for her top priorities in the Legislature, McClure said, "we'll get to that in the coming weeks."

Kelly said Tuesday that he wouldn't seek reelection after previously announcing his intention to do so.

He said his top priority was to spend time with his family, and he resigned for "new career opportunities."

Kelly resigned as chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Saline County, effective Oct. 18, according to club board President Jim Handley.

Kelly had been the club's chief executive officer since 2006.

The candidate filing period begins at noon Monday and ends Nov. 12.

