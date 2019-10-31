MUSIC SCENE: Four bands rocking 'n' rolling at Ron Robinson Theater

Deadbird plays a mix of blues, punk and metal at Ron Robinson Theater on Friday night. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Sounds presents four bands — The Body, Deadbird, Pinkish Black and Sumokem — performing at 8 p.m. Friday at Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

The Body, an experimental metal duo, was formed in 1999 by Little Rock natives Chip King and Lee Buford. Deadbird, formed in Fayetteville, is now based in Little Rock and performs a mix of blues, punk and metal music. Pinkish Black is an experimental rock duo from Fort Worth and Sumokem is a progressive sludge doom rock band formed in Little Rock in 2013.

VENUES

American Pie Pizza, 9709 Maumelle Blvd., Maumelle, (501) 758-8800, americanpiepizza.net Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com The Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 622-2570, copper-penny-pub.com Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313- 4704, fourquarterbar.com Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008, eldomad.com Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512, kingslivemusic.com Maxine’s, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9273, therailyardlr.com Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090 revroom.com Ron Robinson Theater, Library Square, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 320-5715, cals.org Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com Stone’s Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com Vino’s Brewpub, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466

TODAY

Monsterboy will perform at 6 p.m. today at the 28th annual "Boo at the Zoo" at the Little Rock Zoo in Little Rock. Admission is $13 for members of the Zoo; $15 for nonmembers.

Monsterboy will perform a new single, "Kill 'em Wid It," which the band describes as "... a creepy fever dream of twisted spaces and nameless faces, a bewildering search for meaning where the only certainty is that something is terribly wrong."

• Heart Bones will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

• Moonshine Bandits, along with opening act Sarah Ross, will perform at 9 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

• Czarus, Sunsonics, Landrest and Warm Trickle will perform at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $10.

• The Crumbs will perform at 10 p.m. today as part of "The Rocky Horror Pickin' Show" at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

FRIDAY

Bluesboy Jag will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at American Pie Pizza in Maumelle. Admission is free.

• The Southern Arkansas University Jazz Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

• Brae Leni will host a happy hour EP release party, along with opening acts Kami Renee and DJ Soule, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock, Admission is $10.

• The Cons of Formant will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• White Mansion, along with opening acts Recognizer and Skull Family, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz in Little Rock. Admission is $8.

• Garry Burnside will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• The Han Duo Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts, along with opening act Greasy Tree, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Monsterboy, along with DJ Jacob Reyes, will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Rail Yard in Little Rock. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the gate.

• Good Foot will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

SATURDAY

Charlotte Taylor will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of "Riffs at Stifft" at Stones Throw Stifft Station Taproom in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• The Crashcast Cover Show at Vino's in Little Rock features four cover bands: Go For Gold doing Fall Out Boy; Past Comfort playing My Chemical Romance; My Hands to War covering Every Time I Die; and Eyes Up handling Bane. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30. Advance tickets $10; $15 at the door.

• The Cleverlys will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

• David Rasico and TK Cowboy will perform on dueling pianos at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• City Boyz will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Tickets range from $7 to $21.

• Sad Daddy will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $7.

• Bluesboy Jag, and Grantster, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Penny in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

• Heather Linn and The Deacons will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Nerd Eye Blind will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz in Little Rock. Admission is $8.

• Trashcan Bandits will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

WEDNESDAY

The Greasy Greens will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at White Water Tavern. Admission is $7.

The show is a benefit for Indivisible Little Rock, a grassroots organization that promotes a progressive and inclusive agenda.

Weekend on 10/31/2019