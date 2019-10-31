FOOTBALL

Red Wolves' CB arrested, suspended

Arkansas State University sophomore cornerback Nathan Page has been suspended from the Red Wolves after he was arrested.

Page was arrested Wednesday at 2:50 p.m. in Jonesboro and charged with third-degree domestic battery of a pregnant person, according to the Craighead County sheriff's office online records.

ASU's athletic department released a statement Wednesday night.

"The Arkansas State Athletics Department is aware of the incident occurring Wednesday, Oct. 30, with Nathan Page. He has been suspended from the football team pending further information. The A-State Athletics Department will have no further comment on this matter at this time."

Page's suspension is another blow to the Red Wolves' secondary, which has lost junior cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and Demari Medley for the season. Jacobs suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 14 against Georgia, and ASU Coach Blake Anderson announced on Oct. 21 that Medley had been dismissed from the team.

Page, a Joe T. Robinson graduate, had started the past five games in Jacobs' place. On Saturday against Texas State, Page had a career night with two interceptions -- both coming in the third quarter -- as well as two tackles and a pass breakup. He was named the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the week Monday.

He has 34 tackles, 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups in 7 games.

With Page out of the mix, ASU's depth at cornerback is thin. The Red Wolves likely will turn to freshman Jarius Reimonenq, who's seen limited action.

Redshirt junior walk-on Colby Sigears and freshman Samy Johnson, who was moved from running back to corner earlier this season, are options behind Reimonenq.

-- Trenton Daeschner

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU earns exhibition victory

Guard Canberk Kus scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting Wednesday as Arkansas State University had four players score 10 or more points in an 80-54 exhibition victory over Harding University at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Leading 36-31 at halftime, the Red Wolves opened the second half with a 15-3 run. ASU shot 57% from the floor in the second half, and nearly 52% for the game in addition to 20 of 24 from the free-throw line.

Caleb Fields and Malik Brevard added 13 points each for Arkansas State, while Antwon Jackson chipped in 11. Romio Harvey led Harding with 10 points.

UCA rolls over Ozarks

The University of Central Arkansas shot 63.6% from the floor in the second half Wednesday and held the University of the Ozarks to 20.6% shooting for the half as the Bears beat the Eagles 96-63 in an exhibition game at the Farris Center in Conway.

Hayden Koval led UCA with 18 points and six rebounds. Rylan Bergersen added 17 points for the Bears, while Collin Cooper had 14 and Eddy Kayouloud added 12.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR tabbed to win Sun Belt

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock received six of 12 first-place votes and 127 points Wednesday to be selected as the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference, according to conference head coaches, while Arkansas State University was picked to finish 10th.

Troy was picked to finish second for the second consecutive season after receiving four first-place votes and finishing with 123 points. Texas-Arlington (1 first-place vote, 120 points) was third, followed by South Alabama (1 first-place vote, 119 points) and Appalachian State (100 points). Arkansas State finished with 44 points, ahead of Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Monroe.

Guard Kyra Collier was named a first-team all-conference selection. Guard Tori Lasker was named to the second team, and ASU forward Peyton Martin was named to the third team.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas finishes second in Bahamas

The University of Arkansas finished in second place Wednesday at the White Sands Invitational in Nassau, Bahamas.

Freshman Ela Anacona shot a 3-under 69 to finish at 5-under 211, good for sixth place individually. Freshman Kajal Mistry shot an even-par 72 Wednesday to put her at 1-over 217 and in a tie for 19th place.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls to Georgia

Jillian Gillen had a team-high nine kills and six digs, but the University of Arkansas lost to Georgia 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 on Wednesday in Athens, Ga.

Trailing 14-12 in the third set, Gillen helped the Razorbacks with an attack and a service ace to tie the set at 14-14. Georgia then rallied for six unanswered points to pull away before earning the sweep.

Liz Pamphile had 8 kills and 4 blocks for Arkansas (8-14, 2-8 SEC), while Maggie Cartwright added 8 kills and 9 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

