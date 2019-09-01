Outdoors briefs

Trappers convention near Mayflower

The Arkansas Trappers Association will hold its fall convention Sept. 14 at Camp Robinson Special Use Area near Mayflower from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Activities will include demonstrations, an auction, games for youngsters and a product expo with trapping vendors.

Demonstrations will include predator trapping by Eric Kindsfater, raccoon trapping by Jeremy Staton, otter trapping by Mike Fischer and fur handling by Aron Hitchcock.

There is no fee for vendors, but vendors should bring their own tables. The association does not charge vendors to attend.

The host motel is Quality Inn at 150 Skyline Drive in Conway. Rooms are available with a 20% discount.

The Camp Robinson Special Use Area is about 9 miles east of Mayflower, adjacent to Lake Conway, on Clinton Road.

For information, contact Wayne Watson a tpresident@arkansastrappers.org or (479) 283-7004, or Doug Henderson at (501) 288-3502.

Little Red River cleanup

Trout Unlimited Chapter 722 will hold its annual Little Red River Cleanup on Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at the Lobo Landing parking lot at 8 a.m. for their assignments. They will reconvene at Lobo Landing at noon for a cookout.

For more information, visit littleredrivertroutunlimited.com.

Benton angler cashes in N.Y. event

Stetson Blaylock of Benton caught a four-day total of 71 pounds to finish in eighth place and win $15,000 at the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament at Cayuga Lake on Aug. 25 at Union Springs, N.Y.

Blaylock used two Texas-rigged, soft plastic rigs to catch most of his fish. One was a 5-inch Yum Dinger on a 3/0 Gamakatsu G-Finesse Hybrid Worm Hook and a 5/16-ounce tungsten weight. The other was a 5-inch Yum Thumpin' Dinger on a 2/0 Gamakatsu G-Finesee Hybrid Worm Hook and a 1/4-ounce tungsten weight.

In 46 tournaments, Blaylock has finished in the money 28 times, including one Elite Series victory in 2017, two second-place finishes and 13 top-20 finishes.

