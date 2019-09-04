3 off-road crashes fatal to 3 drivers

The Arkansas State Police has released information on three recent fatal wrecks.

A 57-year-old White Hall woman died Tuesday after her SUV left the road and flipped in Jefferson County, authorities said.

Myrtle Jackson was driving south on Arkansas 365 near Pinto Road, north of White Hall, when the crash happened just before 6 a.m., according to a preliminary report by the state police.

Jackson's 2003 Ford Expedition drifted off the right side of the road and overturned several times, killing the woman, the report said.

Two drivers died in crashes when their vehicles left the road and struck trees, the state police said.

Johnny Cates, 67, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Sonata east on U.S. 270 in Hot Springs on Sunday when his car left the road about 6:20 p.m., according to a report by the state police.

The vehicle crashed into a tree before coming to a stop in the outside eastbound lane of the highway, the report states. Troopers said Cates, who was from Hot Springs, was killed in the wreck.

In Izard County, a 68-year-old woman died after an Aug. 28 crash, authorities said.

A report states that Diane Jamison of Salesville was driving north near 15389 Arkansas 9 when her car, a 1996 Chrysler, drifted off the highway and hit a tree just after 10:40 a.m.

According to the reports, conditions were clear and dry at the times when the three wrecks occurred.

