PREP VOLLEYBALL Fayetteville downs defending state champs Conway

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER Fayetteville's Arianna Walter (center) gets the ball past Conway's Madison Holloway (left) and Coryn Chaffin on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Fayetteville. Fayetteville won the match 3-1.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville isn't shy about testing itself against top competition before starting 6A-West Conference play.

Fayetteville challenged defending state champion Conway and won 3-1 (25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21) Tuesday at Bulldog Arena. Perry Flannigan had 15 kills and Arianna Walter 11 kills for Fayetteville, which opens conference play Thursday at Bentonville West.

Fayetteville used a 5-0 run to overtake Conway in the fourth set and win 25-21 following a cross-court kill by Flannigan, a junior outside hitter.

"Perry really came up with some big kills for us in some clutch moments," Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said. "It was a good solid win, and now we turn to starting our conference season 1-0."

Gracyn Spresser had 14 digs and Kennedy Phelan 46 digs for Fayetteville (3-1). Amelia Whatley added eight kills.

The game followed a match last week with Fort Smith Southside, a traditional power in high school volleyball that lost in the Class 6A state championship game last year to Conway. Fayetteville took the opening set before Southside answered with three consecutive victories.

Fayetteville again won the first game, rallying from a 16-13 to defeat Conway 25-20. Sadie Thompson and Flannigan had consecutive kills to begin a 5-0 run that gave Fayetteville the lead.

Unlike last week, Fayetteville didn't allow Conway (1-2) to recover and take the series.

Fayetteville dominated the second match and won 25-14 to take a 2-0 lead. The Lady Bulldogs were strong down the stretch while outscoring Conway 10-1 to take a 24-12 lead.

Conway stayed alive with a 25-22 victory in the third set.

Fayetteville took a 17-16 lead following a kill by Arrianna Walter, but the Lady Wampus Cats regained control and scored four of the final five points. Fayetteville then won 25-21 to avoid a deciding fifth game.

Carl Junction, Mo. 3, Rogers High 1

Gracie Carr hammered 12 kills and Ryley Martin added 10 in the Lady Mounties' 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22) loss at Carl Junction, Mo., on Tuesday.

Cam Brockhoff dished out 17 assists, while Abby Harris added 13. Carr also added 14 digs and Martin 10 as each posted double-doubles. Phoenix Bailey chipped in three service aces.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Greenwood 0

Avery Fitzgerald had 19 kills to go with eight digs and four aces to lead Southside to the 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 win in the battle of last year's state runners-up on Tuesday.

Hannah Hogue contributed 33 assists, 10 digs and three aces for Southside, the Class 6A state runner-up a year ago. Kelsey Hamilton also added 14 digs and Olivia Melton 11 digs.

Rogers Heritage 3, Huntsville 0

The Lady War Eagles improved to 3-0 with a 25-7, 25-12, 25-12 nonconference win over Huntsville.

Ali Edwards and Ashley Ware led Heritage with eight kills each, while Britney Ware added 13 digs. Mary Kate Giesen contributed 15 assists, and Edwards also had three aces.

Webb City, Mo. 3, Bentonville West 0

Kortney Puckett finished with 13 kills and six digs in the Lady Wolverines' 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 loss to Webb City.

Allie McCasland dished out 18 assists to go with two blocks and four digs for West (1-1).

Springdale High 3, Shiloh Christian 0

Taina Miller put down six kills to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Shiloh Christian on Tuesday.

Amaya Johnson and Hanning Ogle had four kills each, and Miller and Kiery Flores had four blocks each.

Maddie Downing and Matty Chang Gum each had eight assists, and Jortaka George had 16 digs for Springdale (1-1).

Sports on 09/04/2019