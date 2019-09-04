Reading Nook

If, like me, you planted a handful of vegetables several months ago, you are now probably trying to figure out what to do with your bounty.

Danielle Majeika is here to help. Her Vegetable Gardener's Cookbook (Page Street, $21.99) is loaded with great ideas for using the produce you are growing in your backyard. Majeika, who lives in South Dakota, is the creator of The Perpetual Season vegetarian blog.

The book is organized by the four seasons and includes 75 recipes, asparagus, peas and leeks in the spring chapter; heirloom tomatoes, corn and squash in the summer chapter; Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes for fall; and turnips, beets and onions in winter.

— Chris Ross (The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

