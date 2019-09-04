Retired police officer says Little Rock mayor pressured internal investigators to complete shooting probe quickly

The first witness in a hearing for a Little Rock police officer appealing his firing said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott pressured the internal affairs office to complete its investigation within 24 hours.

[LIVE UPDATES: Click here to follow developments from the Starks hearing » https://www.arkansasonline.com/twitter/ClaraBoldyGoes/]

Retired Sgt. James Stephens, the officer who completed the internal investigation into the Feb. 22 officer-involved shooting that killed Bradley Blackshire, said then-interim Chief Wayne Bewley told him Scott wanted the internal file completed quickly.

Former officer Charles Starks was fired on May 6 after an internal investigation found that he had violated department policy on Feb. 22, when he shot Blackshire eight times during a traffic stop, killing him. Blackshire, who was driving a stolen vehicle, struck Starks twice with the vehicle, injuring the officer's knee.

"Chief Bewley told me that — I’m paraphrasing what he said but — the mayor’s office wanted this completed quickly," Stephens said Tuesday morning. "He cautioned the mayor that he needed to let due process [take its course]. That’s basically why I was told to rush it up."

Two witnesses in the first day of Starks' hearing in July, department assistant chiefs Hayward Finks and Alice Fulk, testified that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. pressured the department to swiftly investigate and fire Starks. Scott has declined to comment on their testimony, saying he did not wish to speak about an ongoing Civil Service Commission hearing.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley wrote in an April 19 letter that Starks had been justified in the shooting, saying the officer was in fear of his life when Blackshire drove the stolen vehicle toward him in a parking lot near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road.

Stephens said the internal investigators normally start an investigation after the prosecuting attorney reaches a decision. Instead, Bewley asked Stephens to have the investigation ready 24 hours after Jegley announced he would not charge Starks.

Stephens also testified that Starks should not have moved in front of the moving vehicle, saying the former officer placed himself in more danger than had he stepped to the side or away.

"He was reasonable in his perception that the guy might have had a gun," Stephens said. "But he put himself in danger of two deadly force situations."