Arkansan hole in ones

Aces in the hole

WILLIAM FRAZIER, No. 8 Nutters Chapel, 5-hybrid, 140 yards.

WES GILLUM, No. 16 Nutters Chapel, 9-iron, 115 yards. Witnesses: Tommy Anderson and Clay Woodson.

BRIAN HAGEWOOD, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, pitching wedge, 130 yards. Witnesses: Jeff Johnson, Jordan Cardwell, Chad Taylor and Brad Frederiksen.

ED BRUCKS, No. 12 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 106 yards. Witnesses: Jeff Cary and Steve Tucker.

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com or sports@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 09/05/2019