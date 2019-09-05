Arkansan hole in ones

Aces in the hole
WILLIAM FRAZIER, No. 8 Nutters Chapel, 5-hybrid, 140 yards.
WES GILLUM, No. 16 Nutters Chapel, 9-iron, 115 yards. Witnesses: Tommy Anderson and Clay Woodson.
BRIAN HAGEWOOD, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, pitching wedge, 130 yards. Witnesses: Jeff Johnson, Jordan Cardwell, Chad Taylor and Brad Frederiksen.
ED BRUCKS, No. 12 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 106 yards. Witnesses: Jeff Cary and Steve Tucker.
