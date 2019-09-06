Girl, 10, dies in head-on crash on Arkansas highway

A 10-year-old girl died in a head-on crash on a state highway in northeast Arkansas on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The child, whose identity was not released, was a passenger in a Lincoln MKZ that was traveling north on Arkansas 1, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A Ford F-150 traveling south on the highway crossed the centerline and struck the Lincoln head-on, the report said. Both drivers were listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of their injuries.

The report also didn't indicate what may have caused the pickup to veer out of its lane. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

Preliminary reports show three other people also died in crashes in Arkansas on Wednesday.

David Allen Crigger, 26, died after a crash just before 2 p.m. in Hazen. Crigger was driving south in a Ford F-250 on Arkansas 11 when the truck left the road, struck a culvert and overturned, authorities said.

In Bradley, Robert Hodges, 41, was driving a Chevrolet pickup west on Arkansas 160 just before 2:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a tree, police said. He suffered fatal injuries.

In Alpine, Rebecca Hughes, 75, was driving a Chevrolet Captiva south on Fendley Road when the SUV left the road before 9 p.m. and struck a tree, according to a state police crash summary. She died at the scene.

At least 329 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.