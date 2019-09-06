Police find woman dead in Booneville

Arkansas State Police agents are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday in a Booneville residence.

Booneville police went to the home about 7:55 a.m. after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance, according to a news release from the state police.

After discovering the body, Booneville police secured the scene and requested assistance from state police investigators.

The body was being sent to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm identification and determine the manner and cause of death, according to the release.

Authorities would not release names or further information Wednesday.