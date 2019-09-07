State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Harding wins on penalty kick

Melanie Spurgeon of Harding University scored in the 95th minute on a penalty kick to lift the Lady Bisons to a 1-0 victory over Wayne State on Friday in a tournament in Kearney, Neb.

Harding (1-0-0) had four shots in the game. Jessica Woessner made four saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU sweeps Southern Miss

Arkansas State University defeated Southern Miss 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 at the Southern Miss Classic in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Macey Putt led Arkansas State (3-1) with nine kills, while Peyton Uhlenhake and Madison Brown had eight. Julianna Cramer had 18 assists and Hannah Cox had 12 digs.

UALR loses two in Tulsa

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (0-5) was swept by Illinois State 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 and Air Force 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 at the Oral Roberts Classic in Tulsa.

In the loss to Illinois State, Amna Osmankovic led the Trojans with six kills. Alyssa Nayar had 10 assists, and Diana Giordani had eight digs.

Against Air Force, Janae Thurston led the Trojans with nine kills. Giordani had 15 digs, and Nathalia Vigineski had 12 assists.

Arkansas Tech splits in Missouri

Arkansas Tech University defeated Newman 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21 and lost 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 to Missouri S&T on Friday in Rolla, Mo.

Against Newman, Arkansas Tech (1-2) was led by Allie Anderson, who had 16 kills. Emily Acker had 20 assists and 12 digs.

Against Missouri S&T, Anderson led the Golden Suns with nine kills while Acker had 13 assists.

Harding wins two in Alabama

Harding University defeated Montevallo 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 15-13 and West Georgia 25-17, 25-17, 26-24 on Friday in the Alabama-Huntsville Invitational in Huntsville, Ala.

Against Montevallo, Harding (2-0) was led by Emily Smith, who had 18 kills and 11 blocks. Arika Johnson had 28 assists, and Kinley Schnell had 21 digs.

Against West Georgia, Smith had had 8 kills, Johnson had 16 assists and Katherine Cowart had 12 digs.

SAU splits in Texas

Southern Arkansas University (1-1) defeated Tuskegee 23-25, 25-8, 25-18, 25-17 and lost to West Texas A&M 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 in the Lady Buff Classic in Canyon, Texas, on Friday.

In the match against Tuskegee, SAU was led by Seven Powers and Lauren Smith, who had 11 kills each. Katie Heese had 10. Morgan Schuster had 36 assists, and Alana Perez had 11 digs.

In the loss to West Texas A&M, Powers led the Lady Muleriders with six kills. Schuster had 18 assists and nine digs.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Henderson State's Loeb earns honor

Taylor Loeb of Henderson State University was named golfer of the week by the Great American Conference on Friday.

Loeb finished tied for third at the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Mo., with a 148 (75-73), helping the Reddies finish second to Central Missouri.

