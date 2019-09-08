Balanced attack lifts UAPB

Skyler Perry and Shannon Patrick each threw three touchdown passes as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff rolled to a 52-34 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in front 11,340 fans in Huntsville, Ala.

The Golden Lions (1-1) racked up 632 total yards, gaining more than 300 yards on both the ground and through the air.

KeShawn Williams ran 21 times for 206 yards for UAPB. He also caught 4 passes for 26 yards and returned 2 kickoffs for a combined 74 yards, but he did not score.

Patrick completed 9 of 14 passes for 196 yards. His TD passes went for 28 yards to Tyrin Perry in the first quarter, 49 yards to Harry Ballard in the second quarter and 27 yards to Dejuan Miller on the first possession of the third quarter.

Perry was 11 of 15 for 109 yards, including a 59-yard scoring strike to Ballard 55 seconds into the game, an 8-yard TD to Jeremy Brown in the second quarter and a 24-yarder to Ballard with 7:38 left in the third quarter.

Ballard finished with 4 receptions for 132 yards and 3 TDs. Miller had a team-high five catches for 72 yards.

Jaylen Thigpen came up with an interception for the Golden Lions.

Alabama A&M (1-1) held a 14-10 lead in the first quarter, but the Golden Lions scored 35 consecutive points. UAPB led 31-14 at the half and 52-21 with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Aqeel Glass completed 30 of 43 passes for 352 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He threw one interception, fumbled and was sacked twice.

A. Ibrahim (9 receptions, 142 yards) was on the receiving end of both of the Bulldogs' TD passes. Ibrahim caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 28-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.

Jordan Bentley's 108 yards on 18 attempts led A&M's rushing efforts.

