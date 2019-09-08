Separate crashes kill 6 people in state

Six people died in separate crashes over three days last week across Arkansas, according to preliminary crash report summaries.

Ray Don Pearson, 85, of Idaho was killed Friday in an 8:20 a.m. crash on Interstate 40 near Mulberry in Crawford County, an Arkansas State Police fatal crash preliminary report said.

Pearson was driving with Wilam Leona Pearson, 70, on I-40 when a Volvo rear-ended the couple's vehicle, causing it to overturn several times, the report said. Wilam Pearson was injured and transported to Baptist Health-Fort Smith. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

West Fork resident Steven Armantrout, 52, died Friday after his Dodge truck left True Love Road in Washington County and overturned about 8:15 a.m., a report said.

Armantrout was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.

On Thursday morning, a minor, whose age was not listed in the preliminary report, was killed on Arkansas 1 in Poinsett County after a vehicle traveling south crossed the centerline and struck the vehicle the child was in head-on, the report said.

The driver of the vehicle in which the child was riding and the driver of the oncoming Ford F-150, both from Harrisburg, were injured and transported to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center, the report said.

On Wednesday, Taylor resident Robert Hodges, 41, was killed after a 2:26 p.m. single-vehicle crash on Arkansas 160 near Bradley in Lafayette County, a fatal crash report said. Hodges' Chevrolet left the highway and struck a tree.

Also Wednesday, David Allen Crigger, 26, of Cabot was killed after his vehicle left Arkansas 11 near Hazen in Prairie County, struck a culvert and overturned multiple times, a report said. A 23-year-old North Little Rock passenger was listed as injured and taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Amity resident Rebecca Hughes, 75, was killed Wednesday evening after her Chevrolet Captiva left Fendley Road near Alpine in Clark County and struck a tree, a report said. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles or people were listed in the crash report.

Road conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of all of the crashes.

