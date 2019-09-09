Taliban talks over for now, Pompeo says

A transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Elis Barreto Ortiz, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, is carried past Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday night at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the Taliban "overreached" with a car-bomb attack in Afghanistan that killed an American soldier and led President Donald Trump to call off closely held peace talks planned for Camp David.

In interviews on all five major Sunday morning news shows, Pompeo argued that Trump was willing to take a political risk to strike a deal on reducing the American troop presence in Afghanistan. But he acknowledged that the talks are dead "for the time being."

Pompeo said the Trump administration has recalled envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been negotiating with Taliban leaders for months in Qatar, and it will be up to the insurgent group to decide whether talks will resume.

Critics denounced Trump's plan to hold the Camp David meeting just days before the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and they said Trump was giving legitimacy to extremists who are responsible for the deaths of more than 2,400 U.S. service members in America's longest war.

Pompeo said Trump wanted to look the Taliban leaders "in the eye" while Khalilzad worked to finalize an agreement that would allow the U.S. to start withdrawing troops. Pompeo defended Trump's planned talks, saying the presidential retreat in Maryland was an "appropriate place," given that it had been the venue for Mideast peace negotiations and other diplomatic meetings.

"If you're going to negotiate peace, you often have to deal with some pretty bad actors," Pompeo said on ABC News' This Week. "I know the history, too, at Camp David, and indeed President Trump reflected on that. Some pretty bad actors have traveled through that place throughout recorded history."

Trump tweeted Saturday night that he canceled negotiations with the Taliban in the wake of Thursday's car bombing that killed an American soldier, a Romanian service member and 10 civilians in a busy diplomatic area near the U.S. Embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The bombing was one of several attacks by the Taliban in recent days. Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, was the fourth U.S. service member killed in the past two weeks in Afghanistan.

"They tried to use terror to improve their negotiating position," Pompeo said. "The Taliban overreached."

Comments Pompeo made in an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press made it clear that even if the Camp David talks had occurred, the outcome was not certain.

Pompeo said the agreement in principle that had been negotiated with the Taliban included their commitment to break with al-Qaida. The Taliban harbored al-Qaida before that group conducted the 9/11 attacks against the United States.

"And then the Taliban failed to live up to a series of commitments that they had made, and when that happened President Trump said: 'I'm not going to take that deal. I'm not going to work with someone that can't deliver on their commitments,'" Pompeo said.

The Afghan government said it doesn't believe talks between the United States and Taliban will continue "at this stage."

Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi confirmed that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had wanted to go to Washington to speak with Trump about his concerns but added that "I am not able to go into the details of the particular trip."

The details of the U.S.-Taliban deal that had been shown to Ghani last week "were not convincing," Sediqqi said. "Let's see the future."

The Taliban, meanwhile, said Americans would be the ones who suffer from Trump's cancellation of the talks. They said the decision damages "the credibility" of the U.S. but that they think the U.S. will return to the negotiations.

"Both sides were preparing for the announcement and signing of the agreement," the insurgents said in a statement, adding that they had been invited to the United States in late August but wanted to wait until the deal was ready to be signed. Now, "we will continue the ongoing jihad [against foreign occupation], and we firmly believe in the ultimate victory."

Pompeo said he hopes that's not the case and that the Taliban will recommit to the issues being negotiated.

"Cooler heads, I hope, will prevail," he said. "It's up to the Taliban."

The Afghan government, sidelined from the negotiations, said it has "always said that a real peace will come when the Taliban stop killing Afghans and implement a cease-fire and start direct negotiations with the Afghan government" on the country's future -- talks that were meant to quickly follow a U.S.-Taliban deal.

The Taliban's new statement said those talks had been meant to start on Sept. 23, five days before Afghanistan's presidential election.

Pompeo acknowledged that the attack was not the first since the talks began, and he said the U.S. has been attacking the Taliban, too. Pompeo said more than 1,000 Taliban insurgents have been killed in battle during the past 10 days alone, but he didn't elaborate. It was unclear whether they were killed by American airstrikes or by the Afghan security forces, which have been on the front lines since the U.S. ended its combat mission in 2014. The American forces now are training, advising and assisting the Afghan fighters.

TRUMP'S DECISION

Trump's move puzzled observers, who pointed out that both the Taliban and the U.S. and Afghan forces have increased fighting in recent months to strengthen their position in the talks. Civilians have suffered more than anyone in what was the world's deadliest war in 2018.

Canceling the talks also goes against Trump's pledge to withdraw the remaining 13,000 to 14,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan and end American involvement in a conflict.

Khalilzad said less than a week ago that a deal had been reached "in principle" with the group and that it only needed Trump's approval. The president, however, came under increased pressure from the Afghan government and some U.S. lawmakers who mistrust the Taliban and think it's too early to withdraw American forces.

"Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday," Trump tweeted Saturday.

"They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations," he wrote.

The Camp David outreach plan drew criticism in the U.S., including from Republicans.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican in the House, was among those who praised Trump over the move to disinvite the Taliban.

"Camp David is where America's leaders met to plan our response after al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3000 Americans on 9/11," Cheney said in a tweet. "No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever."

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a veteran, also voiced dismay. "Never should leaders of a terrorist organization that hasn't renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country. NEVER. Full stop," he said.

Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said the talks were ill-conceived from the start because they haven't yet involved the Afghan government.

"It's another example of the Trump administration's foreign policy, which is a high-wire act that ultimately is focused on Trump as a persona but not in the strategic, methodical effort of creating peace," Menendez said.

Information for this article was contributed by Deb Riechmann, Rahim Faiez, Cara Anna, Matthew Lee, Jonathan Lemire, Julie Walker and Robert Burns of The Associated Press; by Felicia Sonmez, Jeff Steinby, John Hudson and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; and by David Sanger of The New York Times.

