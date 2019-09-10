NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass fishing has improved as the lake level and water temperature slowly fall.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends using a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig or a jig and pig 20 to 30 feet deep along points.

Anglers report catching stripers with flutter spoons on the north end of the lake. Locate shad schools and stripers with a depth finder, then fish vertically with a flutter spoon.

Crappie fishing is slow. Try minnows 20 to 30 feet deep around brush or troll in creek arms with crank baits. Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs 30 feet deep.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports fly fishing for trout is good with small midges, scuds or nymphs. Use a streamer fly during power generation.

Wade fishing is best in the morning. Power generation at the dam most days has been from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The best lures are small jigs in a variety of colors including olive, brown and black. Small spoons and size 7 countdown Rapalas are good to use. Power Bait in bright colors is the best bait, tipped with a waxworm.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass fishing is good along the dam with plastic worms. Blue and light blue are good colors. Some good-sized bass have been caught.

All other species are slow.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said bluegill are biting crickets or worms five feet deep.

Flathead catfish are going for small sunfish or cut bait. Use stink bait or liver for channel catfish. Black bass are biting plastic worms. Crappie fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said catfish are biting well on small sunfish at all Bella Vista lakes. Black bass are biting small top-water lures at dawn and dusk. A Tiny Torpedo is a popular lure.

Wade fishing in Little Sugar Creek is good for smallmouth bass. Use small Rebel crawdad lures. Trout can be caught 25 feet deep at Lake Brittany with small red/orange spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night. Try big plastic worms in dark colors near the dam.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small plastic lizards or tube baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at night for black bass at Lake Eucha. Use big plastic worms in dark colors. Try deep-diving crank baits from first light to sunrise.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said the best bass fishing is on the upstream portion of the lake. Top-water lures are working early. Try jig and pigs or drop-shot rigs along 45-degree rocky banks two to 15 feet deep. Gravel points and banks are worth a try. A drop-shot rig fished over treetops may work.

Sports on 09/10/2019