1 killed when truck rear-ends pickup on Arkansas highway

A south Arkansas man died after a Mack truck rear-ended his pickup on Monday morning in Union County, authorities said.

The crash happened as both vehicles were traveling north on Arkansas 15 near Three Creeks, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Just after 10:15 a.m., the Mack truck hit the back of the pickup, and the two vehicles veered across the highway and came to a rest on the opposite side of the road, the report states.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup, 77-year-old J.D. Armstrong of Junction city, was taken to Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment, but he later died. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

According to preliminary numbers, at least 334 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year.