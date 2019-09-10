State Rep. Sarah Capp to seek judgeship, not re-election

State Rep. Sarah Capp, R-Ozark, said on Tuesday that she will not seek re-election next year, and will instead run for a district court judgeship in Johnson and Franklin counties.

In an email announcing her decision, Capp said that serving in the Legislature in Little Rock along with running a solo legal practice in Ozark and serving as a public defender had "stretched thin" time with her family.

She said she made the decision over the weekend to run for a new state district court judgeship that was created by a 2015 law.

The two-term state representative said she plans to serve the remainder of her two-year term in the House while running for the court seat.

"This is the right position for me and the right time in my life to seek it," Capp said in her email.

Capp said she was aware of at least three other people who have expressed interest in running for the district court position.

Spokesmen for both the Democratic and Republican parties said they expected to field candidates for the seat Capp is leaving open, District 82.

The district has not had a competitive election since 2012.