Arkansas man, 53, accused of punching nurse in face at Little Rock hospital

A 53-year-old man was arrested at a Little Rock hospital Monday afternoon after he punched a nurse in the face, police said.

The nurse, a 59-year-old Little Rock man, told officers called to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary shortly after 4:40 p.m. that he was discharging Dennis Johnson for screaming and acting belligerent in triage when the assault occurred, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The nurse told investigators he rolled Johnson outside in a wheelchair, but the man jumped out of the chair, swung at him with his fist, and ran back toward the emergency room door. Johnson punched again when the nurse grabbed him by the shirt and held him against a pillar and the door, the report said.

That swing connected with the nurse’s face, swelling his upper lip, police said. The report doesn't indicate whether the nurse received treatment for the injury.

Johnson was taken to the Pulaski County jail on a charge of second-degree assault. He wasn’t listed in the jail’s online roster Wednesday morning.