Central Arkansas man broke into woman's home, strangled her, police say

A Greenbrier man was charged Monday with murder in the first degree in connection to the Sept. 3 death of a Booneville woman.

Morgan Weatherford, 27, also faces charges of burglary and theft.

Weatherford went to Rachel King’s home on Sept. 6, according to the affidavit for his arrest, and broke in through a back bedroom window.

Authorities say Morgan then strangled King to death.

He stole her 2003 Ford Expedition to flee, according to the affidavit, then abandoned it and the keys at a KFC/Taco Bell in Booneville.

Weatherford admitted in an interview, according to the affidavit, that he strangled King and her head hit the ground a few times in the process.

King’s son also told police he saw a “struggle” between his mother and Morgan, according to the affidavit, and later saw his mother dead with blood on her face and body.

Court documents state Weatherford will be asked to make a plea Oct. 4.