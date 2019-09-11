• A conservative television network sued Rachel Maddow on Monday for calling it "paid Russian propaganda." One America News filed the federal defamation suit in San Diego. The small, family-owned network based in San Diego is challenging Fox News for conservative cable and satellite TV viewers and has received favorable tweets from President Donald Trump. The lawsuit contends that Maddow's comment on her July 22 MSNBC show were in retaliation after One America News President Charles Herring accused cable television giant Comcast of censorship. The suit contends that Comcast refused to carry the channel because it "counters the liberal politics of Comcast's own news channel, MSNBC." A week after Herring sent an email to a Comcast executive, Maddow opened her MSNBC show by referring to a report in the Daily Beast that said a One America News employee also worked for Sputnik News, which is linked to the Russian government. "In this case, the most obsequiously pro-Trump right-wing news outlet in America really literally is paid Russian propaganda," Maddow said on The Rachel Maddow Show. "Their on-air U.S. politics reporter is paid by the Russian government to produce propaganda for that government," Maddow said. In the lawsuit, One America News said Kristian Rouz was a freelancer for Sputnik News, not a staff employee, and his work there had nothing to do with his work for the network. The suit names Maddow, Comcast, MSNBC and NBCUniversal Media.

• After ushering in his debut album and welcoming a new baby, daughter Marli, Chance the Rapper has postponed his forthcoming arena tour to spend more time with his family. Breaking the news to fans on Instagram on Monday afternoon, the rapper -- who made a guest star appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service at Northerly Island -- wrote, "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work." The Grammy winner continued, explaining that after older daughter Kensli was born in 2015, he went on tour and missed important milestones in her life. "... but more importantly," Chance wrote, "I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli." Chance married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley in a civil ceremony in Chicago in 2018, but the pair made it official in March with a star-studded event in California. The couple shared the news they were expecting Baby No. 2 weeks later.

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

Recording artist Chance The Rapper performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in New York.

