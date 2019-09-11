Police: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell smartwatch in Little Rock

A 15-year-old who tried to sell his smartwatch online instead found himself robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock on Tuesday, authorities said.

The teen reportedly listed the Apple Watch on Facebook Marketplace and was contacted by a woman who said she was interested in buying the device, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said the 15-year-old arrived at a parking lot at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road shortly before 6 p.m. to sell his watch to the woman. However, he instead met a male who brandished a handgun and took the watch and its charger before leaving on foot.

The teen’s father said he drove his son to the meeting place but didn’t get a good look at the gunman, according to authorities.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. Police said the teen was uninjured in the robbery.