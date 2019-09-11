Two suspects jailed in attempted theft

Two men pulled up to a warehouse, hooked a Ford Mustang and a lawn mower to the back of a red truck and attempted to leave, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police responded to 1314 N. Olive St. early Tuesday, where Kenneth Lee Howard, 40, and Larry D. Woods, 35, both of Little Rock purportedly had strapped a Mustang and a riding lawn mower to the back of a truck, the report said.

Howard ran, but was quickly caught, the report said. The owner of the vehicle later arrived and said he had reported the red truck the two men were driving as stolen a few days before.

Woods and Hughes were in the Pulaski County jail on charges of breaking and entering and theft by receiving without bail as of Tuesday evening, the jail's roster said. Hughes also faces a charge of fleeing.

Charges filed after door broken down

Deputies said a North Little Rock man broke down the front door of a residence Monday and, when the person inside hid, began beating on an interior door with a hammer, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested Danny Eugene Strange, 32, on charges of violating an order of protection, residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief Monday after responding to a 911 call near 7615 Arkansas 161, the report said.

Two people in the house told police that Strange had kicked in the front door and then beat on an interior door with a hammer in an attempt to reach one of the people inside, the report said.

Strange was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Tuesday evening.

Officers report use of Taser on LR man

Little Rock police officers used a stun gun on a man who flicked a lit cigarette butt into an officer's face Sunday evening during an arrest, a report said.

Little Rock police responded to 2221 Bragg St., where a woman had reported her son, Antonio White, 38, was acting belligerent and frightening her, the report said.

When officers arrived, White got angry and flicked a cigarette at one of the officers, the report said. Officers used a Taser to stun the White, and then arrested him on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and third-degree assault, the report said.

White was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Tuesday evening.

Pursued man said to slap LR officer

A Little Rock man slapped a police officer in his face while attempting to run from an arrest Monday, a report said.

Little Rock police officers approached Bernard Miles King, 22, after identifying him as the man a security camera recorded trying to break into a residence near 10600 Breckenridge Drive, the report said.

King attempted to run from officers and, when one got close enough to grab King, he turned and slapped the officer in the face, the report said.

King was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, fleeing, third-degree assault and residential burglary, the report said.

King was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond as of Tuesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

El Dorado man faces charges in shooting

An El Dorado man was arrested Monday after deputies said he shot a man through the victim's door, according to an arrest report.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies responded to 5106 BB Circle after a 911 caller reported a shooting Monday evening in which a 32-year-old man had been shot in the right side of his torso, the report said. The victim spoke with detectives after he was taken to a hospital, and said he arrived home and heard movement inside his residence.

The victim said he knocked on the door and, when no one answered, he went around to the back door, where he knocked again, the report said. The back door opened and closed again quickly and then a man shot through the door and hit the victim.

The report does not specify the relationship between the suspect, Matthew Glen Hughes, 30, and the victim. Hughes was still inside the apartment when deputies arrived, and admitted to shooting the man, the report said.

Hughes was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond facing charges of first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons, the jail's roster said.

