FOOTBALL

Mallett arrested on DWI charge

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested Tuesday evening in Springdale on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department.

The call came in on a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of New Hope Road and Arkansas 112 near Arvest Ballpark at 6:23 p.m., and Mallett was arrested at 6:56 p.m., Taylor told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Mallett, 31, was taken to the Springdale jail and his bond was set at $800, Taylor said.

Mallett led the Razorbacks to an 18-8 record in his two seasons as a starter in 2009-10. A third-round draft choice with the No. 74 pick of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Mallett played three seasons as the backup to Tom Brady with the Patriots.

He also played two years for the Houston Texans and three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, ending in 2017.

Mallett had been a visitor at numerous Razorback football practices in recent months.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU fifth in season-opening tournament

The Arkansas State University women's golf team finished fifth at the Payne Stewart Memorial Tournament at the Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Mo.

It was the season-opening tournament for the Red Wolves.

Senior Grayson Gladden posted the team's best score, a 9-over 222, which was good for a 10th-place finish. Freshman Syndi Leung finished her collegiate debut with a 223, which was good for a tie for 16th.

Oral Roberts won the meet with a 21-over 873. Host Missouri State and Texas-El Paso tied for second with an 884.

Bears 11th at SMU Invitational

Tania Nunez paced the University of Central Arkansas with a three-round total of 226 as the Bears placed 11th in the Southern Methodist University Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

Nunez tied for 31st individually.

Oklahoma State took home the top prize with a 2-over 886, six strokes better than runner-up Texas Tech.

Henderson State second at NSU Classic

Led by Karen Lee's third-place individual placing, Henderson State University finished second in the 14-team Northeastern State Women's Golf Classic in Tahlequah, Okla.

Rogers State won the event by two strokes (609). Aitana Hernandez of Northeastern State was the medalist in the two-day event with a 3-over 147.

Lee finished at 7-over 151, as did Harding University's Julie Fierro. Henderson's Allie Bianchi was seventh with a 9-over 153. Harding's Kierra Smith placed ninth with a 10-over 154.

Harding was fourth in the team standings. Southern Arkansas University finished 11th.

Lyon third at Fall Classic

Kenzie Collins turned in a final-round 86 to earn seventh-place honors at the Lyon College Fall Classic played at the Cooper Hawk's Golf Course in Melbourne.

Blue Mountain College won the tournament while Williams Baptist College took home the runner-up trophy.

MEN'S GOLF

Timmerman 10 under at GAC Preview

Southern Arkansas junior Roman Timmerman finished the GAC Preview Tournament in Oklahoma City with a three-day total of 206 to tie for medalist honors.

Timmerman and Dakota Clark of Oklahoma Baptist were both 10 under at the Lake Hefner Golf Course. Timmerman won the tournament in a scorecard playoff.

Southern Arkansas won the tournament with a 22-under 842, 10 strokes in front of Southern Nazarene and 12 strokes ahead of Harding.

Andrew Pearson of the University of Arkansas at Monticello tied for third in the tournament with a 6-under 210. Harding's Ryan Camras and SAU's Logan Stephens tied for sixth with a 5-under 211.

UCA sixth at Hattiesburg

Led by a 4-under 209 from Blaine Calhoon, Central Arkansas finished in a tie for sixth at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate Tournament at the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Country Club.

Calhoon was 12th overall, 14 strokes behind medalist Noah Steele (18 under, 195) of Sam Houston State. Brad Daughdrill of UCA shot a 3-over 216 and finished tied for 26th.

Sam Houston State won the three-round tournament with a 33-under 819, 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Southern Mississippi. UCA shot a 6-over 868 and tied for sixth with Missouri State.

UAPB seventh at Murray State

Tristan Majaraj's 219 set the pace for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the Murray State Invitational at the Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Ky.

The Lions finished seventh in the 17-team field.

UAPB finished with a three-round total of 879. Murray State won the event.

Clark earns medalist honors

Leyton Clark turned in a 1-under, two-day total of 143 to help Central Baptist College win the Lyon College Fall Classic played at Cooper's Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne.

CBC won the tournament by seven strokes, shooting a 19-over 595. Lyon was second with a 602.

Clark was four strokes better than Scott Schmidt of Lyon for the medalist honors. Body Jackson of CBC was third at 4-over 148.

Nick Beausoleil fired a 1-over 73 at to help Lyon finish second in the team standings. Tomas Mariscotti and Clayton Harbour each shot a 2-over 74 on Tuesday and finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

CROSS COUNTRY

UCA sweeps conference honors

Central Arkansas cross country runners Gracie Hyde and Hunter Henderson earned Southland Conference Athlete of the Week honors.

Hyde produced a personal-best time in the 4K distance with a time of 14:32.1. Henderson placed second in the UCA XC Challenge with a career-best time of 19:08.5 on the 6K course.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Evangel tops Williams Baptist

Limited to even shots, Williams Baptist dropped a 5-0 decision to Evangel on Tuesday afternoon in Walnut Ridge.

Jasmine Espinoza made five saves for Williams Baptist (1-3).

MEN'S SOCCER

Lyon downs Southwestern Christian

Getting goals from Rafael Santos and Marcos Fernandez, the Lyon Scots defeated Southwestern Christian 2-1 in Batesville on Tuesday afternoon.

Lyon (4-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Santos also recorded an assist.

Second-half rally lifts Williams Baptist

Freshman Nicolo Ferraro scored a goal and assisted on another in the first five minutes of the second half as Williams Baptist defeated Evangel 5-3 in Walnut Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Trailing 1-0 at the half, Williams Baptist picked up two goals from Gonzalo Gallego and one each from Ferraro, Kaique Aleixo and Ramon Matsuy.

Bowes claims GAC defensive honor

Harding sophomore Donnell Bowes was named the Great American Conference defender of the week.

Bowes led a stout defensive effort in the Bisons' 3-1 victory against William Jewell.

Sports on 09/11/2019