This week's high school schedule

• All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY'S GAME
NONCONFERENCE
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
CLASS 5A/4A
Wynne at Arkadelphia
FRIDAY'S GAMES
BATTLE ON THE BORDER
At Shreveport
N. Little Rock at Baton Rouge Catholic, 8 p.m.
NONCONFERENCE
CLASS 7A
Bentonville at Tulsa Washington
Bentonville West at Bryant
El Dorado at Cabot
Fort Smith Southside at Greenwood
Jonesboro at Conway
LR Catholic at Jacksonville (at Jan Crow Stadium)
LR Central at Rogers
Russellville at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at Alma
Van Buren at Fort Smith Northside
CLASS 6A
Batesville at Searcy
Blytheville at West Memphis
Lake Hamilton at Malvern
LR McClellan at Sylvan Hills
Marion at LR Parkview
Mills at LR Hall
Mountain View at Nettleton
Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel
Siloam Springs at Harrison
CLASS 5A
Beebe at Lonoke
Berryville at Huntsville
Farmington at Gravette
Forrest City at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Fountain Lake at Hot Springs Lakeside
Greene County Tech at Newport
Hamburg at Camden Fairview
Heber Springs at Greenbrier
Hope at Ashdown, 7:30 p.m.
Mena at Hot Springs
Maumelle at Vilonia
Monticello at Magnolia
Morrilton at LR Fair
Nashville at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.
Ozark at Clarksville
Pocahontas at Paragould
Pulaski Academy at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
Rivercrest at Valley View
White Hall at Crossett
CLASS 4A
Bald Knob at Harding Academy
Benton Harmony Grove at Gurdon
Booneville at Pottsville
Brookland at Piggott
Carlisle at DeWitt
Central Arkansas Christian at Baptist Prep
Danville at Dover
Dumas at McGehee
Glen Rose at Bauxite
Gosnell at Osceola
Highland at Riverview
Jonesboro Westside at Hoxie
Keys, Okla., at Lincoln
Magnet Cove at Atkins
Marianna at Helena-West Helena
Melbourne at Cave City
Prairie Grove at Dardanelle
Smackover at Shiloh Christian
Stuttgart at Warren
Subiaco Academy at Lamar
Trumann at Southside Batesville
Waldron at Paris
West Fork at Elkins
CLASS 3A
Bismarck at Poyen
Cedar Ridge at Harrisburg (at Jonesboro)
Clinton at Conway Christian
Cutter Morning Star at Rose Bud
Earle at Barton
East Poinsett County at Walnut Ridge
Fordyce at Camden Harmony Grove
Green Forest at Commerce, Okla.
Horatio at Murfreesboro
Jessieville at Mount Ida
Johnson County Westside at Two Rivers
Lafayette County at Genoa Central
Lavaca at Mansfield
Marked Tree at Manila
Marshall at Mansfield
Mountainburg at Greenland
Palestine-Wheatley at Marvell
Perryville at Hector
Rector at Corning
Strong at Lake Village
Yellville-Summit at Salem
CLASS 2A
Cedarville at Bigelow
Des Arc at McCrory
Dierks at Mountain Pine
England at Clarendon
Foreman at Parkers Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Hazen at Bearden
Quitman at Midland
Spring Hill at Hackett
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Episcopal Collegiate at Augusta, 5 p.m.
Hermitage at Decatur
Trinity Christian at Brinkley, 5 p.m.
Western Yell County at Woodlawn
HIGH SCHOOL COACHES
Call us
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378- 3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com.
Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.
Sports on 09/11/2019
Print Headline: This week's high school schedule