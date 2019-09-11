Traffic signal plan to get city funding

North Little Rock will contribute $91,459.46 as its share for the construction of a $1.34 million adaptive traffic control system for Maumelle Boulevard on the western end of the city and into neighboring Maumelle.

The "smart signals" system is to allow 13 traffic signals on Maumelle Boulevard, also known as Arkansas 100, to synchronize themselves to help move traffic at a consistent pace.

Five of the traffic signals are in North Little Rock's city limits, six are within Maumelle's city limits and two are in an unincorporated part of Pulaski County. The project along the state highway also involves Metroplan, the region's long-range transportation planning agency, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Once completed, North Little Rock's Traffic Services Department will operate and maintain the system.

The adaptive traffic signal project has been in the works since 2013. Construction began in mid-July, and the system is projected to be operational by April.