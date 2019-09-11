Wednesday recruiting tidbits: Arkansas set to host visitors

Three Arkansas targets have set dates to visit Fayetteville in the near future.

Junior running back Jordan Jenkins, 6-1, 200, of Lindale, Texas, said he plans to visit Arkansas on Sept. 21 for the San Jose State game. He has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe.

Junior point guard Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-2, of Fort Smith Northside, plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Colorado State game on Saturday. She recently visited Oklahoma.

Kansas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma visited her school on Monday. More than 20 schools are scheduled to attend one of her practices in September.

ESPN rates her a 4-star prospect, the No. 6 point guard and No. 23 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

Junior shooting guard Jaxson Robinson, 6-6, 170 of Ada, Oklahoma, plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Auburn football game on Oct. 19. He visited Fayetteville in August.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 49 prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

Razorbacks associate head coach Chris Crutchfield visited his school on Tuesday.

Arkansas shooting guard target Moses Moody, 6-6, 190, of Montverde Academy in Florida, plans to make an official visit to Michigan on Sept. 27-29. Wolverines coach Juwan Howard visited his school on Tuesday. Arkansas assistant Clay Moser visited the school on Monday.

He officially visited Ohio State on Aug. 31-Sept. 2. ESPN rates him a 5-star prospect, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 28 prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Arkansas linebacker commitment Martavius French, 6-2, 236, and linebacker Bryson Eason, 6-2, 246, of Memphis Whitehaven, plans to officially visit the Razorbacks for the Auburn game on Oct. 19.

Junior linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 205, of Forrest City, plans to visit Texas A&M for the Alabama game on Oct. 12. He's also received an invite to attend a Mississippi State game.

Arkansas is expected to host numerous prospects on unofficial visits for the Colorado State game:

• Junior receiver Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 190, of Searcy

• Junior kicker Connor Wood, 5-10, 165, of Lexington, Tenn.

• Junior athlete Hunter Smith, 6-0, 175, of Joe T. Robinson

• Sophomore offensive lineman E'Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, of Joe T. Robinson

• Junior linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210, of Joe T. Robinson

• Junior tight end Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, of Mena