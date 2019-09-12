1 shot in leg in Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A person was shot in the leg near West Roosevelt Road Thursday evening after an argument with an acquaintance, a Little Rock police spokesman said.
Little Rock police responded at 5:27 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of West Roosevelt Road and South Arch Street, where a victim had been shot, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.
The injury was not life-threatening, and Barnes said both the victim and the suspects are adults.
The age and gender of the victim was not immediately released.
There were no arrests in the shooting as of early Thursday evening.
